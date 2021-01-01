Home > OnePlus Smartphones > OnePlus Nord N100: specifications and benchmarks

OnePlus Nord N100

OnePlus Nord N100
Display
67
Performance
38
Battery
86
Camera
51
NanoReview score
62
Category Budget
Announced October 2020
Release date November 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus Nord N100
67

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.52 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9%
52

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
82.9%
38

Performance

All specs and test OnePlus Nord N100 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
Max. clock 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
Lithography process 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
253
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1232
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
146233
60

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM OxygenOS 10.5
86

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
51

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nord N100
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 13
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
3G network WCDMA B1/B5/B8
4G network LTE 1/3/5/7/8/38/40/41 (2535-2655MHz)
5G support No
95

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nord N100 may differ by country or region

