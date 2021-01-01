OnePlus Nord N100 Display 67 Performance 38 Battery 86 Camera 51 NanoReview score 62 Category Budget Announced October 2020 Release date November 2020 Launch price ~ 250 USD

67 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.52 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 269 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 82.9%

52 Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 82.9%

38 Performance All specs and test OnePlus Nord N100 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Max. clock 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver

- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold Lithography process 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 253 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1232 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 146233

60 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM OxygenOS 10.5

86 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

51 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nord N100 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 13 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G network WCDMA B1/B5/B8 4G network LTE 1/3/5/7/8/38/40/41 (2535-2655MHz) 5G support No

95 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Budget Announced October 2020 Release date November 2020 Launch price ~ 250 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nord N100 may differ by country or region