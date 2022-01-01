OnePlus Nord N20 SE
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2022
|Release date
|August 2022
Specifications of the Nord N20 SE was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate. This page will be updated after the official release.
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.56 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|480 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.2%
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G35
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.4 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
181
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
690
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
110247
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|OxygenOS 12.1
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 25 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|FM radio
|No
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nord N20 SE may differ by country or region