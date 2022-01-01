Home > OnePlus Smartphones > OnePlus Nord N20 SE: specifications and benchmarks

OnePlus Nord N20 SE

OnePlus Nord N20 SE
Display
54
Performance
22
Battery
78
Camera
54
NanoReview score
55
Category Mid-range
Announced August 2022
Release date August 2022
Specifications of the Nord N20 SE was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate. This page will be updated after the official release.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus Nord N20 SE
54

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.56 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 480 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
46

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.2%
22

Performance

All specs and test OnePlus Nord N20 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 680 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
181
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
690
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
110247
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
68

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM OxygenOS 12.1
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr
54

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nord N20 SE
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
71

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
5G support No
90

Sound

Speakers Stereo
FM radio No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nord N20 SE may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

