Oppo A1 Pro

Oppo A1 Pro
Display
90
Performance
44
Battery
78
Camera
55
NanoReview score
67
Category Mid-range
Announced November 2022
Release date November 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo A1 Pro
90

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
58

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.6%
44

Performance

All specs and test Oppo A1 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619
GPU clock 840 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
691
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2053
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
398407
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM ColorOS 13
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh
Charge power 67 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (80% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:51 hr
55

Camera

Specs and camera test of the A1 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (108 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 25 mm
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
77

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850/900/1800MHz
3G network UMTS bands 1/4/5/8
4G network LTE bands 1/3/4/5/8/28A/34/38/39/40/41
5G support Yes
74

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the A1 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

