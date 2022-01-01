Oppo A1 Pro Display 90 Performance 44 Battery 78 Camera 55 NanoReview score 67 Category Mid-range Announced November 2022 Release date November 2022

90 Display Type OLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3

58 Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.6%

44 Performance All specs and test Oppo A1 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 GPU clock 840 MHz FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 691 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2053 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 398407

63 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM ColorOS 13

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 4800 mAh Charge power 67 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (80% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:51 hr

55 Camera Specs and camera test of the A1 Pro Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (108 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 25 mm Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

77 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850/900/1800MHz 3G network UMTS bands 1/4/5/8 4G network LTE bands 1/3/4/5/8/28A/34/38/39/40/41 5G support Yes

74 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced November 2022 Release date November 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

