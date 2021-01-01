Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo A15: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo A15

Oppo A15
Display
60
Performance
28
Battery
70
Camera
50
NanoReview score
53
Category Budget
Announced October 2020
Release date October 2020
Launch price ~ 124 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo A15
60

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.52 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83%
Max. Brightness
481 nits
53

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
83%
28

Performance

All specs and test Oppo A15 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 680 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1010
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
112290
54

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM ColorOS 7.2
70

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4230 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:35 hr
50

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Oppo A15
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.4
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
59

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900
3G network WCDMA 850/900/2100
4G network LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/8/40/41
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo A15 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

