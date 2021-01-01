Oppo A15s Display 60 Performance 30 Battery 70 Camera 52 NanoReview score 53 Category Budget Announced December 2020 Release date December 2020 Launch price ~ 138 USD

60 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.52 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83% Max. Brightness 481 nits

53 Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 83%

30 Performance All specs and test Oppo A15s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 Max. clock 2350 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 680 MHz FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 177 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1010 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 112290

54 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM ColorOS 7.2

70 Battery Specifications Capacity 4230 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging No Full charging time 2:35 hr

52 Camera Specs and camera test of the Oppo A15s Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

59 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G network WCDMA 850/900/2100 4G network LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/8/40/41 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced December 2020 Release date December 2020 Launch price ~ 138 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo A15s may differ by country or region