Oppo A16

Oppo A16
Display
61
Performance
36
Battery
70
Camera
52
NanoReview score
57
Category Budget
Announced July 2021
Release date July 2021
Launch price ~ 129 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo A16
61

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.52 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9%
Max. Brightness
477 nits
52

Design and build

Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.9%
36

Performance

All specs and test Oppo A16 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 680 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
998
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM ColorOS 11.1
70

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 3:20 hr
52

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Oppo A16
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
72

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900
3G network UMTS 1/5/8
4G network LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo A16 may differ by country or region

