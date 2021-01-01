Oppo A16 Display 61 Performance 36 Battery 70 Camera 52 NanoReview score 57 Category Budget Announced July 2021 Release date July 2021 Launch price ~ 129 USD

61 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.52 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% Max. Brightness 477 nits

52 Design and build Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 82.9%

36 Performance All specs and test Oppo A16 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 680 MHz FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 176 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 998 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating - 154th place

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM ColorOS 11.1

70 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 3:20 hr

52 Camera Specs and camera test of the Oppo A16 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

72 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G network UMTS 1/5/8 4G network LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced July 2021 Release date July 2021 Launch price ~ 129 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo A16 may differ by country or region