Oppo A17 Display 61 Performance 20 Battery 70 Camera 56 NanoReview score 54 Category Budget Announced September 2022 Release date September 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo A17

61 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.56 inches Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Max rated brightness 480 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.3%

57 Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof IPX4 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 83.3%

20 Performance All specs and test Oppo A17 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 680 MHz FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 181 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 998 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 115907 CPU 33992 GPU 16989 Memory 28215 UX 37341 Total score 115907

63 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM ColorOS 12.1

70 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No

56 Camera Specs and camera test of the Oppo A17 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Aperture f/2.2 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

65 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz 3G network WCDMA Bands 1/5/8 4G network LTE Bands 1/3/5/8/38/40/41(2535-2655MHz) 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced September 2022 Release date September 2022 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo A17 may differ by country or region