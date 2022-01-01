Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo A17: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo A17

Oppo A17
Display
61
Performance
20
Battery
70
Camera
56
NanoReview score
54
Category Budget
Announced September 2022
Release date September 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo A17
61

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.56 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 480 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3%
57

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IPX4
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.3%
20

Performance

All specs and test Oppo A17 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 680 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
181
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
998
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
115907
CPU 33992
GPU 16989
Memory 28215
UX 37341
Total score 115907
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM ColorOS 12.1
70

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
56

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Oppo A17
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Aperture f/2.2
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
65

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz
3G network WCDMA Bands 1/5/8
4G network LTE Bands 1/3/5/8/38/40/41(2535-2655MHz)
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced September 2022
Release date September 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo A17 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

