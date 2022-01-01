Oppo A17
Display
61
Performance
20
Battery
70
Camera
56
NanoReview score
54
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2022
|Release date
|September 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo A17
61
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.56 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|480 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.3%
57
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.3%
20
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G35
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.4 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
181
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
998
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
115907
|CPU
|33992
|GPU
|16989
|Memory
|28215
|UX
|37341
|Total score
|115907
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|ColorOS 12.1
70
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
56
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
65
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|2G network
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz
|3G network
|WCDMA Bands 1/5/8
|4G network
|LTE Bands 1/3/5/8/38/40/41(2535-2655MHz)
|5G support
|No
55
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2022
|Release date
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo A17 may differ by country or region