Oppo A1k

Oppo A1k
Display
55
Performance
23
Battery
67
Camera
44
NanoReview score
46
Category Budget
Announced April 2019
Release date April 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo A1k
55

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 276 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 80.1%
46

Design and build

Height 154.5 mm (6.08 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
80.1%
23

Performance

All specs and test Oppo A1k in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
907
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3760
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
75252
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
88500
46

Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM ColorOS 6 Lite
67

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:00 hr
44

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Oppo A1k
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 2 (8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/5"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
51

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo A1k may differ by country or region

