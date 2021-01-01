Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo A31: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo A31

Oppo A31
Display
58
Performance
27
Battery
70
Camera
52
NanoReview score
53
Category Budget
Announced April 2020
Release date February 2020
Launch price ~ 150 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo A31
58

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 89%
Max. Brightness
477 nits
55

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
89%
27

Performance

All specs and test Oppo A31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 680 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
881
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3830
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
174
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1004
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
85335
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
103633
46

Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM ColorOS 6.1
70

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4230 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 1:55 hr
52

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Oppo A31
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
65

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
3G network WCDMA: Bands 1/5/8
4G network LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced April 2020
Release date February 2020
Launch price ~ 150 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo A31 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (12 votes)

