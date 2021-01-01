Oppo A3s Display 60 Performance 27 Battery 68 Camera 45 NanoReview score 48 Category Budget Announced July 2018 Release date August 2018 Launch price ~ 162 USD

60 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.2 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 81.2% Max. Brightness 494 nits

44 Design and build Height 156.2 mm (6.15 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Red, Purple Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 81.2%

27 Performance All specs and test Oppo A3s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 506 GPU clock 500 MHz FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 16 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 747 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3274 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 62989

39 Software Operating system Android 8.1 ROM ColorOS 5.1

68 Battery Specifications Capacity 4230 mAh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 3:15 hr

45 Camera Specs and camera test of the Oppo A3s Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 Exmor RS (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 5760 x 4312 Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 1.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

54 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced July 2018 Release date August 2018 Launch price ~ 162 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

