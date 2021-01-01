Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo A3s: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo A3s

Oppo A3s
Display
60
Performance
27
Battery
68
Camera
45
NanoReview score
48
Category Budget
Announced July 2018
Release date August 2018
Launch price ~ 162 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo A3s
60

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.2%
Max. Brightness
494 nits
44

Design and build

Height 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
81.2%
27

Performance

All specs and test Oppo A3s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506
GPU clock 500 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
747
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3274
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
62989
39

Software

Operating system Android 8.1
ROM ColorOS 5.1
68

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4230 mAh
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 3:15 hr
45

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Oppo A3s
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 Exmor RS (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 1.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
54

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced July 2018
Release date August 2018
Launch price ~ 162 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo A3s may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.2 of 5 points (12 votes)

Competitors

1. Oppo A5s or Oppo A3s
2. Oppo Realme C2 or Oppo A3s
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 or Oppo A3s
4. Oppo A5 (2020) or Oppo A3s
5. Xiaomi Redmi 8 or Oppo A3s
6. Vivo Y11 (2019) or Oppo A3s
7. Oppo Realme C3 or Oppo A3s
8. Oppo A1k or Oppo A3s
9. Samsung Galaxy A31 or Oppo A3s

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish