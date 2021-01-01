Oppo A5 Display 52 Performance 26 Battery 68 Camera 44 NanoReview score 46 Category Mid-range Announced July 2018 Release date July 2018 Launch price ~ 212 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo A5

52 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.2 inches Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 PPI 271 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 81.2% Max. Brightness 477 nits

44 Design and build Height 156.2 mm (6.15 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Blue, Red, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 81.2%

26 Performance All specs and test Oppo A5 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Max. clock 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 506 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 777 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3876 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 76629

39 Software Operating system Android 8.1 ROM ColorOS 5.1

68 Battery Specifications Capacity 4230 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:52 hr

44 Camera Specs and camera test of the Oppo A5 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

52 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced July 2018 Release date July 2018 Launch price ~ 212 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo A5 may differ by country or region