Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo A5: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo A5

Oppo A5
Display
52
Performance
26
Battery
68
Camera
44
NanoReview score
46
Category Mid-range
Announced July 2018
Release date July 2018
Launch price ~ 212 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo A5
52

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9
PPI 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.2%
Max. Brightness
477 nits
44

Design and build

Height 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
81.2%
26

Performance

All specs and test Oppo A5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
777
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3876
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
76629
39

Software

Operating system Android 8.1
ROM ColorOS 5.1
68

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4230 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:52 hr
44

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Oppo A5
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
52

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced July 2018
Release date July 2018
Launch price ~ 212 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo A5 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.9 of 5 points (28 votes)

Competitors

1. Oppo A5 and Samsung Galaxy A50
2. Oppo A5 and Huawei Honor 10
3. Oppo A5 and Oppo A5s
4. Oppo A5 and Oppo A9
5. Oppo A5 and Xiaomi Mi A3
6. Oppo A5 and Oppo A7
7. Oppo A5 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
8. Oppo A5 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
9. Oppo A5 and Samsung Galaxy M30s
10. Oppo A5 and Oppo Realme 5 Pro
11. Oppo A5 and Oppo Realme 5
12. Oppo A5 and Oppo A5 (2020)
13. Oppo A5 and Oppo A9 (2020)
14. Oppo A5 and Xiaomi Redmi 8
15. Oppo A5 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
16. Oppo A5 and Oppo Realme 5i
17. Oppo A5 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
18. Oppo A5 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish