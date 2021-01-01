Oppo A52 Display 67 Performance 41 Battery 86 Camera 59 NanoReview score 63 Category Mid-range Announced April 2020 Release date April 2020 Launch price ~ 225 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo A52

67 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 405 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.7% Display tests RGB color space 98.8% PWM Not detected Response time 31.8 ms Contrast 1587:1 Max. Brightness 470 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

50 Design and build Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 82.7%

41 Performance All specs and test Oppo A52 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1516 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5506 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 314 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1374 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 140824 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 171553 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating - 289th place

54 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM ColorOS 7.1 OS size 16.6 GB

86 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:37 hr

59 Camera Specs and camera test of the Oppo A52 Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2300 / 2500 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2300 / 2500

93 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 90.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2020 Release date April 2020 Launch price ~ 225 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo A52 may differ by country or region