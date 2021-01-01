Oppo A52
Display
67
Performance
41
Battery
86
Camera
59
NanoReview score
63
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2020
|Release date
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo A52
67
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.7%
|RGB color space
|98.8%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Response time
|31.8 ms
|Contrast
|1587:1
Max. Brightness
470 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
50
Design and build
|Height
|162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.7%
41
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1516
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5506
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1374
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
140824
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
171553
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating - 289th place
54
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|ColorOS 7.1
|OS size
|16.6 GB
86
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:37 hr
59
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2300 / 2500
|3G network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2300 / 2500
93
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
90.4 dB
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2020
|Release date
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo A52 may differ by country or region