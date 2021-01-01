Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo A52: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo A52

Oppo A52
Display
67
Performance
41
Battery
86
Camera
59
NanoReview score
63
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2020
Release date April 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo A52
67

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8%
PWM Not detected
Response time 31.8 ms
Contrast 1587:1
Max. Brightness
470 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
50

Design and build

Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.7%
41

Performance

All specs and test Oppo A52 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1516
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5506
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1374
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
140824
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
171553
54

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM ColorOS 7.1
OS size 16.6 GB
86

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:37 hr
59

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Oppo A52
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2300 / 2500
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2300 / 2500
93

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
90.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced April 2020
Release date April 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo A52 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (133 votes)

