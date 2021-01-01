Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo A53: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo A53

Oppo A53
Display
65
Performance
37
Battery
86
Camera
51
NanoReview score
60
Category Budget
Announced August 2020
Release date August 2020
Launch price ~ 162 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo A53
65

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2%
Max. Brightness
477 nits
55

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
89.2%
37

Performance

All specs and test Oppo A53 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
Max. clock 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
Lithography process 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1804 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
248
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1239
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
143989
54

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM ColorOS 7.2
86

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr
51

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Oppo A53
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4368 x 2912
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 13
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 МГц
3G network WCDMA B1/B5/B8
4G network LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41 (2535-2655МГц)
5G support No
74

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced August 2020
Release date August 2020
Launch price ~ 162 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo A53 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (151 votes)

Competitors

1. Realme 6 or Oppo A53
2. Redmi Note 9 Pro or Oppo A53
3. Galaxy M21 or Oppo A53
4. Realme 6i or Oppo A53
5. Oppo A52 or Oppo A53
6. Oppo A31 or Oppo A53
7. Redmi Note 9 or Oppo A53
8. Galaxy A21s or Oppo A53
9. Vivo Y30 or Oppo A53

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish