Oppo A53s 5G Display 54 Performance 56 Battery 77 Camera 48 NanoReview score 62 Category Budget Announced April 2021 Release date May 2021

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo A53s 5G

54 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.52 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% Max. Brightness 486 nits

61 Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 189.6 gramm (6.69 oz) Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 89.2%

56 Performance All specs and test Oppo A53s 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 950 MHz Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 538 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1740 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 298287

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM ColorOS 11.1

77 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No

48 Camera Specs and camera test of the A53s 5G Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4368 x 2912 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

78 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * - Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 5G support Yes

62 Sound Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced April 2021 Release date May 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the A53s 5G may differ by country or region