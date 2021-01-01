Oppo A55 Display 60 Performance 54 Battery 77 Camera 51 NanoReview score 62 Category Budget Announced January 2021 Release date January 2021

60 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.2% Max. Brightness 485 nits

51 Design and build Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 82.2%

54 Performance All specs and test Oppo A55 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 950 MHz Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 523 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1703 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 259774

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM ColorOS 11.1

77 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No

51 Camera Specs and camera test of the Oppo A55 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4368 x 2912 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 5G support Yes

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced January 2021 Release date January 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

