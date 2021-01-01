Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo A55: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo A55

Oppo A55
Display
60
Performance
54
Battery
77
Camera
51
NanoReview score
62
Category Budget
Announced January 2021
Release date January 2021

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo A55
60

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.2%
Max. Brightness
485 nits
51

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.2%
54

Performance

All specs and test Oppo A55 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
523
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1703
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
259774
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM ColorOS 11.1
77

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
51

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Oppo A55
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4368 x 2912
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
79

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
5G support Yes
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo A55 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

