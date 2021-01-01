OPPO A55 4G Display 61 Performance 23 Battery 78 Camera 58 NanoReview score 56 Category Budget Announced October 2021 Release date October 2021 Launch price ~ 225 USD

61 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.51 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% Max. Brightness 548 nits

57 Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) Waterproof IPX4 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 82.6%

23 Performance All specs and test OPPO A55 4G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 680 MHz FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1600 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 175 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 673 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 117140

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM ColorOS 11.1

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Full charging time 2:29 hr

58 Camera Specs and camera test of the A55 4G Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

72 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G network WCDMA B1/B5/B8 4G network LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/28 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos No

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the A55 4G may differ by country or region