Oppo A57

Oppo A57
Display
67
Performance
46
Battery
76
Camera
54
NanoReview score
63
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2022
Release date April 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo A57
67

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.56 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 480 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84%
52

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84%
46

Performance

All specs and test Oppo A57 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
638
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1902
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
359911
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 12
76

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 3:20 hr
54

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Oppo A57
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4368 x 2912
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
79

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support Yes
85

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced April 2022
Release date April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo A57 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3 of 5 points (2 votes)

