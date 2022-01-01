Oppo A57 Display 67 Performance 46 Battery 76 Camera 54 NanoReview score 63 Category Mid-range Announced April 2022 Release date April 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo A57

67 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.56 inches Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 269 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Max rated brightness 480 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84%

52 Design and build Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84%

46 Performance All specs and test Oppo A57 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 850 MHz Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 638 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1902 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 359911

63 Software Operating system Android 12

76 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 3:20 hr

54 Camera Specs and camera test of the Oppo A57 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4368 x 2912 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support Yes

85 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2022 Release date April 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo A57 may differ by country or region