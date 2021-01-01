Oppo A5s Display 54 Performance 25 Battery 70 Camera 46 NanoReview score 47 Category Budget Announced April 2019 Release date May 2019 Launch price ~ 150 USD

54 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.2 inches Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 PPI 271 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 81.6%

47 Design and build Height 155.9 mm (6.14 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 81.6%

25 Performance All specs and test Oppo A5s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 680 MHz FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 914 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3997 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 181 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 994 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 86252 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 102289

39 Software Operating system Android 8.1 ROM ColorOS 5.2

70 Battery Specifications Capacity 4230 mAh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:50 hr

46 Camera Specs and camera test of the Oppo A5s Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

52 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM/GPRS/EDGE (850/900/1800/1900 МГц) 3G network WCDMA/HSPA+ (850/900/1900/2100 МГц) 4G network TE Cat.7/Cat.13 FDD B1/3/5/7/8/20/28, TD B38/40/41 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced April 2019 Release date May 2019 Launch price ~ 150 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo A5s may differ by country or region