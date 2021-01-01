Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo A5s: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo A5s


Display
54
Performance
25
Battery
70
Camera
46
NanoReview score
47
Category Budget
Announced April 2019
Release date May 2019
Launch price ~ 150 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo A5s
54

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9
PPI 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6%
47

Design and build

Height 155.9 mm (6.14 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
81.6%
25

Performance

All specs and test Oppo A5s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 680 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
914
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3997
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
181
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
994
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
86252
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
102289
39

Software

Operating system Android 8.1
ROM ColorOS 5.2
70

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4230 mAh
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:50 hr
46

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Oppo A5s
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
52

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM/GPRS/EDGE (850/900/1800/1900 МГц)
3G network WCDMA/HSPA+ (850/900/1900/2100 МГц)
4G network TE Cat.7/Cat.13 FDD B1/3/5/7/8/20/28, TD B38/40/41
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced April 2019
Release date May 2019
Launch price ~ 150 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo A5s may differ by country or region

