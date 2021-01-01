Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo A72: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo A72

Oppo A72
Display
67
Performance
40
Battery
86
Camera
63
NanoReview score
63
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2020
Release date June 2020
Launch price ~ 287 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo A72
67

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6%
PWM Not detected
Response time 30.2 ms
Contrast 918:1
Max. Brightness
478 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
50

Design and build

Height 162 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.4%
40

Performance

All specs and test Oppo A72 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1484
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5326
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1353
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
138757
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
170144
54

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM ColorOS 7.1
OS size 22 GB
86

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr
63

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Oppo A72
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/66
5G support No
79

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced April 2020
Release date June 2020
Launch price ~ 287 USD
SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.92 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo A72 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (64 votes)

