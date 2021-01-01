Oppo A72 Display 67 Performance 40 Battery 86 Camera 63 NanoReview score 63 Category Mid-range Announced April 2020 Release date June 2020 Launch price ~ 287 USD

67 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 405 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% Display tests RGB color space 98.6% PWM Not detected Response time 30.2 ms Contrast 918:1 Max. Brightness 478 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

50 Design and build Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 83.4%

40 Performance All specs and test Oppo A72 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1484 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5326 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 315 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1353 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 138757 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 170144 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Smartphone Scores - 296th place

54 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM ColorOS 7.1 OS size 22 GB

86 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Full charging time 1:45 hr

63 Camera Specs and camera test of the Oppo A72 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19 4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/66 5G support No

79 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 85.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2020 Release date June 2020 Launch price ~ 287 USD SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg SAR (body) 0.92 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

