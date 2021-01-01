Oppo A72
Display
67
Performance
40
Battery
86
Camera
63
NanoReview score
63
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2020
|Release date
|June 2020
|Launch price
|~ 287 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo A72
67
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.4%
|RGB color space
|98.6%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Response time
|30.2 ms
|Contrast
|918:1
Max. Brightness
478 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
50
Design and build
|Height
|162 mm (6.38 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.4%
40
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1484
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5326
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1353
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
138757
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
170144
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Smartphone Scores - 296th place
54
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|ROM
|ColorOS 7.1
|OS size
|22 GB
86
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 25 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
63
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|2G network
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
|3G network
|WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
|4G network
|LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/66
|5G support
|No
79
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85.4 dB
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2020
|Release date
|June 2020
|Launch price
|~ 287 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.48 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.92 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo A72 may differ by country or region