Oppo A73

Oppo A73
Display
72
Performance
43
Battery
76
Camera
58
NanoReview score
63
Category Mid-range
Announced October 2020
Release date October 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo A73
72

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86%
Display features - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6%
Response time 25.1 ms
Contrast 1387:1
Max. Brightness
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
56

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
86%
43

Performance

All specs and test Oppo A73 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1399
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175041
54

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM ColorOS 7.2
OS size 15 GB
76

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4015 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr
58

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Oppo A73
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4624 x 3468
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 4 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV16A10
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Galaxy Core GC02M1B (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 13
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900
3G network WCDMA B1/2/5/8
4G network LTE B1/2/3/5/7/8/20/28/B38/39/40/41
5G support Yes
68

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
90.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced October 2020
Release date October 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo A73 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (6 votes)

