Oppo A73 Display 72 Performance 43 Battery 76 Camera 58 NanoReview score 63 Category Mid-range Announced October 2020 Release date October 2020 Launch price ~ 212 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo A73

72 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 86% Display features - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.6% Response time 25.1 ms Contrast 1387:1 Max. Brightness 494 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

56 Design and build Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) Width 72.9 mm (2.87 inches) Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 86%

43 Performance All specs and test Oppo A73 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 315 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1399 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 175041 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results - 277th place

54 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM ColorOS 7.2 OS size 15 GB

76 Battery Specifications Capacity 4015 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min) Full charging time 0:55 hr

58 Camera Specs and camera test of the Oppo A73 Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4624 x 3468 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 4 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV16A10

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Galaxy Core GC02M1B (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4624 x 3468 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 13 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G network WCDMA B1/2/5/8 4G network LTE B1/2/3/5/7/8/20/28/B38/39/40/41 5G support Yes

68 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 90.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced October 2020 Release date October 2020 Launch price ~ 212 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo A73 may differ by country or region