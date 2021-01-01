Oppo A74 Display 70 Performance 44 Battery 79 Camera 52 NanoReview score 62 Category Mid-range Announced April 2021 Release date April 2021 Launch price ~ 194 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo A74

70 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% Display features - Always-On Display Max. Brightness 505 nits

48 Design and build Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 84.4%

44 Performance All specs and test Oppo A74 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 309 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1421 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 180794

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM ColorOS 11.1

79 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (54% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr

52 Camera Specs and camera test of the Oppo A74 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4624 x 3468 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 27 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 13 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G network WCDMA B1/2/5/8 4G network LTE B1/2/3/5/7/8/20/28/B38/39/40/41 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2021 Release date April 2021 Launch price ~ 194 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo A74 may differ by country or region

User ratings 3 of 5 points ( 2 votes)