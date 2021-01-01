Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo A74: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo A74

Display
70
Performance
44
Battery
79
Camera
52
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2021
Release date April 2021
Launch price ~ 194 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo A74
70

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4%
Display features - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
505 nits
48

Design and build

Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.4%
44

Performance

All specs and test Oppo A74 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
309
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1421
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
180794
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM ColorOS 11.1
79

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr
52

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Oppo A74
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 27 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 13
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900
3G network WCDMA B1/2/5/8
4G network LTE B1/2/3/5/7/8/20/28/B38/39/40/41
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced April 2021
Release date April 2021
Launch price ~ 194 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo A74 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3 of 5 points (2 votes)

