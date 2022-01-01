Oppo A76 Display 66 Performance 41 Battery 84 Camera 54 NanoReview score 62 Category Mid-range Announced February 2022 Release date February 2022

66 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.56 inches Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 269 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.1% Display features - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness 502 nits

52 Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 83.1%

41 Performance All specs and test Oppo A76 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 GPU clock 1100 MHz Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 377 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1500 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 271990 CPU 83248 GPU 50196 Memory 71688 UX 66418 Total score 271990

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM ColorOS 11.1

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 27 min) Full charging time 1:16 hr

54 Camera Specs and camera test of the Oppo A76 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

77 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G network WCDMA B1/B5/B8 4G network LTE B1/B3/B5/B7/B8/B20/B28/B38/B40/B41 (2496-2690 MHz) 5G support No

57 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced February 2022 Release date February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo A76 may differ by country or region