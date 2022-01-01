Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo A76: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo A76

Oppo A76
Display
66
Performance
41
Battery
84
Camera
54
NanoReview score
62
Category Mid-range
Announced February 2022
Release date February 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo A76
66

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.56 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
502 nits
52

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.1%
41

Performance

All specs and test Oppo A76 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610
GPU clock 1100 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
377
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1500
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
271990
CPU 83248
GPU 50196
Memory 71688
UX 66418
Total score 271990
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM ColorOS 11.1
84

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 27 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr
54

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Oppo A76
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
77

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900
3G network WCDMA B1/B5/B8
4G network LTE B1/B3/B5/B7/B8/B20/B28/B38/B40/B41 (2496-2690 MHz)
5G support No
57

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo A76 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

