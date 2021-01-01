Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo A8: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo A8

Oppo A8
Display
57
Performance
32
Battery
70
Camera
52
NanoReview score
53
Category Budget
Announced December 2019
Release date March 2020
Launch price ~ 150 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo A8
57

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.4%
Max. Brightness
477 nits
49

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
82.4%
32

Performance

All specs and test Oppo A8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 680 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
878
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3834
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
170
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
969
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
84833
46

Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM ColorOS 6.1
70

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4230 mAh
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 3:15 hr
52

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Oppo A8
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
65

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2300 / 2500
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2300 / 2500
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo A8 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (5 votes)

