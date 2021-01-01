Oppo A8 Display 57 Performance 32 Battery 70 Camera 52 NanoReview score 53 Category Budget Announced December 2019 Release date March 2020 Launch price ~ 150 USD

57 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.4% Max. Brightness 477 nits

49 Design and build Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 82.4%

32 Performance All specs and test Oppo A8 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 680 MHz FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 878 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3834 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 170 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 969 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 84833

46 Software Operating system Android 9.0 ROM ColorOS 6.1

70 Battery Specifications Capacity 4230 mAh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 3:15 hr

52 Camera Specs and camera test of the Oppo A8 Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3840 x 2160 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

65 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2300 / 2500 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2300 / 2500 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

