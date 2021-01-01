Oppo A8
Display
57
Performance
32
Battery
70
Camera
52
NanoReview score
53
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|December 2019
|Release date
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 150 USD
57
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.4%
Max. Brightness
477 nits
49
Design and build
|Height
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
82.4%
32
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
878
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3834
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
170
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
969
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
84833
46
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|ColorOS 6.1
70
Battery
|Capacity
|4230 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|3:15 hr
52
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
65
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2300 / 2500
|3G network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE 850 / 900 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2300 / 2500
|5G support
|No
55
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|December 2019
|Release date
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 150 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
