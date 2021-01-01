Oppo A9 Display 62 Performance 38 Battery 67 Camera 54 NanoReview score 54 Category Mid-range Announced April 2019 Release date April 2019 Launch price ~ 250 USD

62 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% Max. Brightness 477 nits

49 Design and build Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 84.9%

38 Performance All specs and test Oppo A9 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 Max. clock 2100 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 GPU clock 900 MHz FLOPS ~255 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1800 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1512 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5629 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 305 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1456 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 137833 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 183524 AnTuTu 8 Ranking - 259th place

46 Software Operating system Android 9.0 ROM ColorOS 6

67 Battery Specifications Capacity 4020 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:10 hr

54 Camera Specs and camera test of the Oppo A9 Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

62 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 13 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

