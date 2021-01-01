Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo A9: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo A9
Display
62
Performance
38
Battery
67
Camera
54
NanoReview score
54
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2019
Release date April 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo A9
62

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9%
Max. Brightness
477 nits
49

Design and build

Height 162 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
84.9%
38

Performance

All specs and test Oppo A9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70
Max. clock 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 900 MHz
FLOPS ~255 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1512
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5629
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
305
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1456
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
137833
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
183524
AnTuTu 8 Ranking - 259th place
46

Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM ColorOS 6
67

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4020 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:10 hr
54

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Oppo A9
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
62

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 13
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo A9 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (78 votes)

