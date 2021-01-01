Oppo A91 Display 72 Performance 42 Battery 75 Camera 59 NanoReview score 60 Category Mid-range Announced December 2019 Release date June 2020 Launch price ~ 350 USD

72 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 408 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% Display features - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 100% PWM 250 Hz Response time 3.2 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 601 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

52 Design and build Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 85.5%

42 Performance All specs and test Oppo A91 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 Max. clock 2100 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 GPU clock 900 MHz FLOPS ~255 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1471 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5028 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 300 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1426 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 133989 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 180873 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results - 262nd place

46 Software Operating system Android 9.0 ROM ColorOS 6.1 OS size 20 GB

75 Battery Specifications Capacity 4025 mAh Charge power 20 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr

59 Camera Specs and camera test of the Oppo A91 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

65 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G network HSDPA 850 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 5G support No

67 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 88.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced December 2019 Release date June 2020 Launch price ~ 350 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

