Oppo A91
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
Category Mid-range
Announced December 2019
Release date June 2020
Launch price ~ 350 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo A91
Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 408 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5%
Display features - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100%
PWM 250 Hz
Response time 3.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
601 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.5%
Performance

All specs and test Oppo A91 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70
Max. clock 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 900 MHz
FLOPS ~255 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1471
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5028
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1426
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
133989
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
180873
Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM ColorOS 6.1
OS size 20 GB
Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4025 mAh
Charge power 20 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr
Camera

Specs and camera test of the Oppo A91
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G network HSDPA 850 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
5G support No
Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
88.4 dB

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo A91 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (56 votes)

