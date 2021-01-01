Oppo A91
Display
72
Performance
42
Battery
75
Camera
59
NanoReview score
60
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2019
|Release date
|June 2020
|Launch price
|~ 350 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo A91
72
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|408 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.5%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|100%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|Response time
|3.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
601 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
52
Design and build
|Height
|160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.5%
42
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P70
|Max. clock
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~255 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1471
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5028
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1426
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
133989
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
180873
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results - 262nd place
46
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|ColorOS 6.1
|OS size
|20 GB
75
Battery
|Capacity
|4025 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
59
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
65
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
|5G support
|No
67
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
88.4 dB
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2019
|Release date
|June 2020
|Launch price
|~ 350 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo A91 may differ by country or region