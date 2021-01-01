Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo A93: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo A93

Oppo A93
Display
73
Performance
50
Battery
75
Camera
63
NanoReview score
65
Category Mid-range
Announced October 2020
Release date October 2020
Launch price ~ 325 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo A93
73

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
428 nits
54

Design and build

Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.5%
50

Performance

All specs and test Oppo A93 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P95
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GM9446
GPU clock 970 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
398
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1479
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
208353
54

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM ColorOS 7.2
75

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:38 hr
63

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Oppo A93
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
76

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900
3G network WCDMA B1/5/8
4G network LTE: B1/3/5/7/8
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo A93 may differ by country or region

User ratings

2.6 of 5 points (5 votes)

