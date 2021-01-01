Oppo A93 Display 73 Performance 50 Battery 75 Camera 63 NanoReview score 65 Category Mid-range Announced October 2020 Release date October 2020 Launch price ~ 325 USD

73 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 428 nits

54 Design and build Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 84.5%

50 Performance All specs and test Oppo A93 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio P95 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GM9446 GPU clock 970 MHz FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 398 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1479 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 208353 Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 8 - 222nd place

54 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM ColorOS 7.2

75 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Full charging time 1:38 hr

63 Camera Specs and camera test of the Oppo A93 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.4 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

76 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G network WCDMA B1/5/8 4G network LTE: B1/3/5/7/8 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced October 2020 Release date October 2020 Launch price ~ 325 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo A93 may differ by country or region