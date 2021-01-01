Oppo A94 5G Display 70 Performance 66 Battery 78 Camera 61 NanoReview score 67 Category Mid-range Announced April 2021 Release date May 2021

70 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 453 nits

59 Design and build Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 84.9%

66 Performance All specs and test Oppo A94 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 GPU clock 850 MHz Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks AnTuTu Benchmark 8 321711

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM ColorOS 11.1

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 4310 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

61 Camera Specs and camera test of the A94 5G Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.09" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * - Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G network WCDMA bands 1/5/8 4G network LTE 1/3/5/7/8/38C/40C/41C/40D/41D/3A+41A/3A+41C 5G support Yes

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2021 Release date May 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the A94 5G may differ by country or region