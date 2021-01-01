Oppo Ace 2
Display
79
Performance
94
Battery
89
Camera
66
NanoReview score
80
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2020
|Release date
|July 2020
|Launch price
|~ 750 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Ace 2
79
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
494 nits
63
Design and build
|Height
|160 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Gray, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.9%
94
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
4265
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
13048
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
894
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3293
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
595753
AnTuTu Results - 14th place
54
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|ColorOS 7.1
89
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (40 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (100% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:30 hr
66
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|29 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
87
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
|3G network
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
|5G support
|No
82
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2020
|Release date
|July 2020
|Launch price
|~ 750 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Ace 2 may differ by country or region