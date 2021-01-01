Oppo Ace 2 Display 79 Performance 94 Battery 89 Camera 66 NanoReview score 80 Category Flagship Announced April 2020 Release date July 2020 Launch price ~ 750 USD

79 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 402 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 494 nits

63 Design and build Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Silver, Gray, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 85.9%

94 Performance All specs and test Oppo Ace 2 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 GPU clock 587 MHz FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 4265 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 13048 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 894 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3293 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 595753 AnTuTu Results - 14th place

54 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM ColorOS 7.1

89 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 65 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (40 W) Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (100% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:30 hr

66 Camera Specs and camera test of the Ace 2 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

Depth lens - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 29 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 5G support No

82 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced April 2020 Release date July 2020 Launch price ~ 750 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

