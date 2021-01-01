Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Ace 2: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Ace 2

Oppo Ace 2
Display
79
Performance
94
Battery
89
Camera
66
NanoReview score
80
Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Ace 2
79

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
494 nits
63

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Silver, Gray, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.9%
94

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Ace 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
4265
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
13048
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
894
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3293
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
595753
AnTuTu Results - 14th place
54

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM ColorOS 7.1
89

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 65 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (40 W)
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (100% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:30 hr
66

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Ace 2
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 29 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
87

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
5G support No
82

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced April 2020
Release date July 2020
Launch price ~ 750 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Ace 2 may differ by country or region

