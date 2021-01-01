Oppo F11
Display
62
Performance
39
Battery
75
Camera
54
NanoReview score
55
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2019
|Release date
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo F11
62
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.3%
Max. Brightness
477 nits
49
Design and build
|Height
|162 mm (6.38 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
85.3%
39
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P70
|Max. clock
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~255 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1800 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1547
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5886
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1422
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
154493
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
170293
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating - 293rd place
46
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|ColorOS 6
75
Battery
|Capacity
|4020 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, VOOC 3.0 (40% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
54
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
59
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|7
|2G network
|GSM 2300 / 2500 / 2600 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100
|3G network
|UMTS 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2300 / 2500 / 2600 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100
|5G support
|No
55
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2019
|Release date
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo F11 may differ by country or region