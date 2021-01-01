Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo F11: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo F11

Oppo F11
Display
62
Performance
39
Battery
75
Camera
54
NanoReview score
55
Category Mid-range
Announced March 2019
Release date May 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo F11
62

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 394 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3%
Max. Brightness
477 nits
49

Design and build

Height 162 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
85.3%
39

Performance

All specs and test Oppo F11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70
Max. clock 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 900 MHz
FLOPS ~255 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1547
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5886
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1422
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
154493
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
170293
46

Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM ColorOS 6
75

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4020 mAh
Charge power 20 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (40% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr
54

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Oppo F11
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
59

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM 2300 / 2500 / 2600 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100
3G network UMTS 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 2300 / 2500 / 2600 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced March 2019
Release date May 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo F11 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.3 of 5 points (4 votes)

