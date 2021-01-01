Oppo F11 Display 62 Performance 39 Battery 75 Camera 54 NanoReview score 55 Category Mid-range Announced March 2019 Release date May 2019 Launch price ~ 212 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo F11

62 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 394 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% Max. Brightness 477 nits

49 Design and build Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 85.3%

39 Performance All specs and test Oppo F11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 Max. clock 2100 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 GPU clock 900 MHz FLOPS ~255 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1800 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1547 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5886 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 300 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1422 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 154493 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 170293 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating - 293rd place

46 Software Operating system Android 9.0 ROM ColorOS 6

75 Battery Specifications Capacity 4020 mAh Charge power 20 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (40% in 20 min) Full charging time 1:25 hr

54 Camera Specs and camera test of the Oppo F11 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

59 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM 2300 / 2500 / 2600 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 3G network UMTS 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 2300 / 2500 / 2600 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2019 Release date May 2019 Launch price ~ 212 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo F11 may differ by country or region