Oppo F17

Oppo F17
Display
73
Performance
41
Battery
76
Camera
59
NanoReview score
62
Category Mid-range
Announced September 2020
Release date September 2020
Launch price ~ 231 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo F17
73

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1%
Display features - Always-On Display
55

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 72.8 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
86.1%
41

Performance

All specs and test Oppo F17 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1394
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
170630
54

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM ColorOS 7.2
OS size 15 GB
76

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4015 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr
59

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Oppo F17
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4624 x 3468
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 4 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV16A10
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
76

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 13
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900
3G network WCDMA B1/2/5/8
4G network LTE B1/2/3/5/7/8/20/28/B38/39/40/41
5G support Yes
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced September 2020
Release date September 2020
Launch price ~ 231 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo F17 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

