Oppo F17 Display 73 Performance 41 Battery 76 Camera 59 NanoReview score 62 Category Mid-range Announced September 2020 Release date September 2020 Launch price ~ 231 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo F17

73 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% Display features - Always-On Display

55 Design and build Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) Width 72.8 mm (2.87 inches) Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Silver, Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 86.1%

41 Performance All specs and test Oppo F17 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 314 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1394 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 170630

54 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM ColorOS 7.2 OS size 15 GB

76 Battery Specifications Capacity 4015 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (65% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:57 hr

59 Camera Specs and camera test of the Oppo F17 Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4624 x 3468 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 4 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV16A10

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4624 x 3468 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

76 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 13 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G network WCDMA B1/2/5/8 4G network LTE B1/2/3/5/7/8/20/28/B38/39/40/41 5G support Yes

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2020 Release date September 2020 Launch price ~ 231 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo F17 may differ by country or region