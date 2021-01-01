Oppo F19
Display
74
Performance
42
Battery
79
Camera
57
NanoReview score
63
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2021
|Release date
|April 2021
|Launch price
|~ 0 USD
Full specifications
74
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.44 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.4%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
508 nits
53
Design and build
|Height
|160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.4%
42
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1393
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
189341
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|ColorOS 11.1
79
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (54% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
57
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4624 x 3468
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.09"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|2G network
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900
|3G network
|WCDMA B1/2/5/8
|4G network
|LTE B1/2/3/5/7/8/20/28/B38/39/40/41
|5G support
|No
55
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2021
|Release date
|April 2021
|Launch price
|~ 0 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo F19 may differ by country or region