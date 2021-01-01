Oppo F19 Display 74 Performance 42 Battery 79 Camera 57 NanoReview score 63 Category Mid-range Announced April 2021 Release date April 2021 Launch price ~ 0 USD

74 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% Display features - Always-On Display Max. Brightness 508 nits

53 Design and build Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 84.4%

42 Performance All specs and test Oppo F19 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 GPU clock 950 MHz FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 314 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1393 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 189341

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM ColorOS 11.1

79 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (54% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr

57 Camera Specs and camera test of the Oppo F19 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4624 x 3468 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 27 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.09" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 13 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G network WCDMA B1/2/5/8 4G network LTE B1/2/3/5/7/8/20/28/B38/39/40/41 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2021 Release date April 2021 Launch price ~ 0 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

