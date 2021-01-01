Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo F19 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo F19 Pro

Oppo F19 Pro
Display
79
Performance
50
Battery
72
Camera
65
NanoReview score
67
Category Mid-range
Announced March 2021
Release date March 2021

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo F19 Pro
79

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
807 nits
55

Design and build

Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.2%
50

Performance

All specs and test Oppo F19 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P95
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GM9446
GPU clock 970 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
408
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1499
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
201678
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM ColorOS 11.1
72

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4310 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr
65

Camera

Specs and camera test of the F19 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
76

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* -
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
3G network WCDMA 1/5/8
4G network LTE B1/3/5/7/8
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced March 2021
Release date March 2021
SAR (head) 1.44 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.41 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the F19 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

5 of 5 points (1 votes)

