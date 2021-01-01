Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Display
78
Performance
61
Battery
78
Camera
64
NanoReview score
70
Category Mid-range
Announced March 2021
Release date March 2021
Launch price ~ 324 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
78

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
801 nits
61

Design and build

Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.2%
61

Performance

All specs and test Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
616
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1932
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
310992
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM ColorOS 11.1
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4310 mAh
Charge power 50 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 48 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr
64

Camera

Specs and camera test of the F19 Pro Plus 5G
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
79

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
3G network WCDMA 1/5/8
4G network LTE B1/3/5/7/8/38/40/41
5G support Yes
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced March 2021
Release date March 2021
Launch price ~ 324 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the F19 Pro Plus 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

