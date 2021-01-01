Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G: specifications and benchmarks

78 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 801 nits

61 Design and build Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 85.2%

61 Performance All specs and test Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 GPU clock 850 MHz Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 616 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1932 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 310992 AnTuTu Benchmark Smartphone Scores - 213th place

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM ColorOS 11.1

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 4310 mAh Charge power 50 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (100% in 48 min) Full charging time 0:48 hr

64 Camera Specs and camera test of the F19 Pro Plus 5G Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G network WCDMA 1/5/8 4G network LTE B1/3/5/7/8/38/40/41 5G support Yes

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2021 Release date March 2021 Launch price ~ 324 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the F19 Pro Plus 5G may differ by country or region