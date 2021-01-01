Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Find N: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Find N

Oppo Find N
Display
89
Performance
89
Battery
78
Camera
71
NanoReview score
82
Category Flagship
Announced December 2021
Release date December 2021

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Find N
89

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 7.1 inches
Resolution 1792 x 1920 pixels
PPI 370 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 87.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
783 nits
75

Design and build

Height 132.6 mm (5.22 inches)
Width 140.2 mm (5.52 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 275 gramm (9.7 oz)
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
87.3%
89

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Find N in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
984
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3460
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
818443
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:47 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:53 hr
Talk (3G)
24:35 hr
71

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Find N
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 10 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
87

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
74

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced December 2021
Release date December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Find N may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

