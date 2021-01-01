Oppo Find N Display 89 Performance 89 Battery 78 Camera 71 NanoReview score 82 Category Flagship Announced December 2021 Release date December 2021

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Find N

89 Display Type AMOLED Size 7.1 inches Resolution 1792 x 1920 pixels PPI 370 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 87.3% Display features - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness 783 nits

75 Design and build Height 132.6 mm (5.22 inches) Width 140.2 mm (5.52 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 275 gramm (9.7 oz) Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 87.3%

89 Performance All specs and test Oppo Find N in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 GPU clock 840 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 984 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3460 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 818443 AnTuTu 9 Phone Scores - 8th place

63 Software Operating system Android 11

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:05 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 11:47 hr Watching videos (Player) 13:53 hr Talk (3G) 24:35 hr

71 Camera Specs and camera test of the Find N Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 10 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

74 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced December 2021 Release date December 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Find N may differ by country or region