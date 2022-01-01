Oppo Find N2 Display 87 Performance 85 Battery 80 Camera 71 NanoReview score 79 Category Flagship Announced December 2022 Release date December 2022

87 Display Type AMOLED Size 7.1 inches Resolution 1792 x 1920 pixels Aspect ratio 9:8.4 PPI 370 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1550 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen-to-body ratio 87.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

71 Design and build Height 132.2 mm (5.2 inches) Width 140.5 mm (5.53 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 237 gramm (8.36 oz) Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 87.3%

85 Performance All specs and test Oppo Find N2 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Max. clock 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 6 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 GPU clock 900 MHz Memory RAM size 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1306 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4267

63 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM ColorOS 13

80 Battery Specifications Capacity 4520 mAh Charge power 67 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (37% in 10 min) Full charging time 0:44 hr

71 Camera Specs and camera test of the Find N2 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 115° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 32 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 47 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 22 mm Sensor size 1/3.14" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G network WCDMA Bands 1/2/4/5/6/8/19 4G network LTE Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/34/38/39/40/41/66 5G support Yes

82 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced December 2022 Release date December 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

