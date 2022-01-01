Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Find N2: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Find N2

Oppo Find N2
Display
87
Performance
85
Battery
80
Camera
71
NanoReview score
79
Category Flagship
Announced December 2022
Release date December 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Find N2
87

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 7.1 inches
Resolution 1792 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 9:8.4
PPI 370 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1550 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen-to-body ratio 87.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
71

Design and build

Height 132.2 mm (5.2 inches)
Width 140.5 mm (5.53 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 237 gramm (8.36 oz)
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
87.3%
85

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Find N2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1306
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4267
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM ColorOS 13
80

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh
Charge power 67 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (37% in 10 min)
Full charging time 0:44 hr
71

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Find N2
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 47 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 22 mm
Sensor size 1/3.14"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
87

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
3G network WCDMA Bands 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
4G network LTE Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/34/38/39/40/41/66
5G support Yes
82

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced December 2022
Release date December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
Some specifications of the Find N2 may differ by country or region

User ratings

5 of 5 points (2 votes)

