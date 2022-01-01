Oppo Find N2 Flip
Display
89
Performance
85
Battery
78
Camera
61
NanoReview score
78
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Find N2 Flip
89
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
77
Design and build
|Height
|166.2 mm (6.54 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
86.4%
85
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G710 MC10
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4289
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|ColorOS 13
78
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|44 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes
61
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
87
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900
|3G network
|WCDMA Bands 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
|4G network
|LTE Bands 1/2/3/4/5/8/18/19/26/28A/34/38/39/40/41/66
|5G support
|Yes
82
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2022
|Release date
|December 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Find N2 Flip may differ by country or region