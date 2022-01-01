Oppo Find N2 Flip Display 89 Performance 85 Battery 78 Camera 61 NanoReview score 78 Category Flagship Announced December 2022 Release date December 2022

89 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels Aspect ratio 21:9 PPI 403 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

77 Design and build Height 166.2 mm (6.54 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gold, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 86.4%

85 Performance All specs and test Oppo Find N2 Flip in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus Max. clock 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 8 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Mali-G710 MC10 Memory RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1299 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4289

63 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM ColorOS 13

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh Charge power 44 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes

61 Camera Specs and camera test of the Find N2 Flip Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 112° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 22 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns Sensor size 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G network WCDMA Bands 1/2/4/5/6/8/19 4G network LTE Bands 1/2/3/4/5/8/18/19/26/28A/34/38/39/40/41/66 5G support Yes

82 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced December 2022 Release date December 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

