Oppo Find N2 Flip

Oppo Find N2 Flip
Display
89
Performance
85
Battery
78
Camera
61
NanoReview score
78
Category Flagship
Announced December 2022
Release date December 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Find N2 Flip
89

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9
PPI 403 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen-to-body ratio 86.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
77

Design and build

Height 166.2 mm (6.54 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
86.4%
85

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Find N2 Flip in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
Max. clock 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MC10
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4289
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM ColorOS 13
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh
Charge power 44 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes
61

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Find N2 Flip
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 22 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns
Sensor size 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
87

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900
3G network WCDMA Bands 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
4G network LTE Bands 1/2/3/4/5/8/18/19/26/28A/34/38/39/40/41/66
5G support Yes
82

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced December 2022
Release date December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Find N2 Flip may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

