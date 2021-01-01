Oppo Find X2 Display 95 Performance 95 Battery 73 Camera 77 NanoReview score 84 Category Flagship Announced March 2020 Release date April 2020 Launch price ~ 912 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Find X2

95 Display Type OLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 PPI 513 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 90.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 849 nits

67 Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 90.9%

95 Performance All specs and test Oppo Find X2 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 GPU clock 587 MHz FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 907 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3263 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 585944 AnTuTu 8 Android Results - 18th place

54 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM ColorOS 7.1

73 Battery Specifications Capacity 4200 mAh Charge power 65 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge (100% in 38 min) Full charging time 0:38 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 8:49 hr Watching videos (Player) 16:07 hr Talk (3G) 22:50 hr

77 Camera Specs and camera test of the Find X2 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX708 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.4 Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

91 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 5G support Yes

82 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced March 2020 Release date April 2020 Launch price ~ 912 USD Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Find X2 may differ by country or region