Oppo Find X2
Display
95
Performance
95
Battery
73
Camera
77
NanoReview score
84
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|Release date
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 912 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Find X2
95
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3168 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.8:9
|PPI
|513 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
849 nits
67
Design and build
|Height
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.9%
95
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
907
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3263
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
585944
AnTuTu 8 Android Results - 18th place
54
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|ColorOS 7.1
73
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge (100% in 38 min)
|Full charging time
|0:38 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
8:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:07 hr
Talk (3G)
22:50 hr
77
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX708 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
91
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
|3G network
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
|5G support
|Yes
82
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Find X2 may differ by country or region
