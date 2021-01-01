Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Find X2: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Find X2

Oppo Find X2
Display
95
Performance
95
Battery
73
Camera
77
NanoReview score
84
Category Flagship
Announced March 2020
Release date April 2020
Launch price ~ 912 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Find X2
95

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9
PPI 513 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 90.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
849 nits
67

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.9%
95

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Find X2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
907
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3263
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
585944
54

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM ColorOS 7.1
73

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh
Charge power 65 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge (100% in 38 min)
Full charging time 0:38 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
8:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:07 hr
Talk (3G)
22:50 hr
77

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Find X2
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX708 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.4
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
91

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
5G support Yes
82

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced March 2020
Release date April 2020
Launch price ~ 912 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Find X2 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (16 votes)

Competitors

1. Galaxy Note 10 Plus or Find X2
2. iPhone 11 or Find X2
3. iPhone 11 Pro or Find X2
4. Realme X2 or Find X2
5. Reno 2 or Find X2
6. Realme X2 Pro or Find X2
7. Reno 3 or Find X2
8. Reno 3 Pro or Find X2
9. Galaxy S20 or Find X2
10. Galaxy S20 Ultra or Find X2
11. Mi 10 Pro or Find X2
12. Huawei P40 or Find X2
13. 8 Pro or Find X2

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish