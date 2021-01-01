Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Find X2 Lite: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Find X2 Lite
Display
73
Performance
58
Battery
82
Camera
64
NanoReview score
70
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2020
Release date June 2020
Launch price ~ 500 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Find X2 Lite
73

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 408 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 100%
PWM 247 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
632 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
62

Design and build

Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.3%
58

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Find X2 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620
GPU clock 750 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2644
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6210
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
569
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1506
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
312414
54

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM ColorOS 7
OS size 22 GB
82

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4025 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr
64

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Find X2 Lite
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 116°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6550 x 4928
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
87

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM: 850/900/1800/1900MHz
3G network WCDMA: Bands 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
4G network FDD-LTE: Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/66
5G support Yes
79

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
90.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced April 2020
Release date June 2020
Launch price ~ 500 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Find X2 Lite may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

