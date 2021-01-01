Oppo Find X2 Lite Display 73 Performance 58 Battery 82 Camera 64 NanoReview score 70 Category Mid-range Announced April 2020 Release date June 2020 Launch price ~ 500 USD

73 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 408 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% Display features - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 100% PWM 247 Hz Response time 3.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 632 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

62 Design and build Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 84.3%

58 Performance All specs and test Oppo Find X2 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 620 GPU clock 750 MHz FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2644 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 6210 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 569 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1506 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 312414 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Results - 142nd place

54 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM ColorOS 7 OS size 22 GB

82 Battery Specifications Capacity 4025 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min) Full charging time 0:50 hr

64 Camera Specs and camera test of the Find X2 Lite Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 116° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6550 x 4928 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM: 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G network WCDMA: Bands 1/2/4/5/6/8/19 4G network FDD-LTE: Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/66 5G support Yes

79 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 90.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2020 Release date June 2020 Launch price ~ 500 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

