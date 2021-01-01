Oppo Find X2 Neo Display 82 Performance 59 Battery 79 Camera 72 NanoReview score 73 Category Mid-range Announced April 2020 Release date June 2020 Launch price ~ 600 USD

Full specifications

82 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 405 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 88.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 100% PWM 370 Hz Response time 2.6 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 794 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

66 Design and build Height 159.4 mm (6.28 inches) Width 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 88.4%

59 Performance All specs and test Oppo Find X2 Neo in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 620 GPU clock 750 MHz FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2673 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 6122 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 570 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1513 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 297612 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking - 152nd place

54 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM ColorOS 7 OS size 31 GB

79 Battery Specifications Capacity 4025 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min) Full charging time 0:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 14:13 hr Watching videos (Player) 16:11 hr Talk (3G) 29:33 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life - 71st place

72 Camera Specs and camera test of the Find X2 Neo Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 115° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 53 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.2", Samsung S5K3H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Oppo Find X2 Neo from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 44 megapixels Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.65" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 106 Video quality 97 Generic camera score 105

91 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 МГц 3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19 4G network LTE bands 38/39/40/41 5G support No

85 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 85.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2020 Release date June 2020 Launch price ~ 600 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Find X2 Neo may differ by country or region