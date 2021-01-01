Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Find X2 Neo: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Find X2 Neo

Display
82
Performance
59
Battery
79
Camera
72
NanoReview score
73
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2020
Release date June 2020
Launch price ~ 600 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Find X2 Neo
82

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 100%
PWM 370 Hz
Response time 2.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
794 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
66

Design and build

Height 159.4 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 72.4 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
88.4%
59

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Find X2 Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620
GPU clock 750 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2673
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6122
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
570
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1513
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
297612
54

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM ColorOS 7
OS size 31 GB
79

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4025 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:11 hr
Talk (3G)
29:33 hr
72

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Find X2 Neo
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2", Samsung S5K3H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Find X2 Neo from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
106
Video quality
97
Generic camera score
105
91

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 МГц
3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
4G network LTE bands 38/39/40/41
5G support No
85

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced April 2020
Release date June 2020
Launch price ~ 600 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Find X2 Neo may differ by country or region

User ratings

2.8 of 5 points (5 votes)

