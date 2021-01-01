Oppo Find X3 Display 93 Performance 98 Battery 88 Camera 71 NanoReview score 85 Category Flagship Announced March 2021 Release date March 2021

93 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 495 nits

83 Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.6%

98 Performance All specs and test Oppo Find X3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Max. clock 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 GPU clock 587 MHz FLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1037 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3484 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 659824

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM ColorOS 11.2

88 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 65 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (40% in 10 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr

71 Camera Specs and camera test of the Find X3 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Optical, 2x Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 110° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 3 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

94 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 24 5G support Yes

74 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced March 2021 Release date March 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Find X3 may differ by country or region