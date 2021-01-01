Oppo Find X3 Lite Display 79 Performance 63 Battery 78 Camera 66 NanoReview score 71 Category Mid-range Announced March 2021 Release date January 2021 Launch price ~ 413 USD

79 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 410 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% Display features - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 100% PWM 367 Hz Response time 3 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 564 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

60 Design and build Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 85.1%

63 Performance All specs and test Oppo Find X3 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 620 GPU clock 750 MHz FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 605 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1804 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 326704

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM ColorOS 11.1 OS size 18.7 GB

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh Charge power 65 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:35 hr

66 Camera Specs and camera test of the Find X3 Lite Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/7.73" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

82 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 24 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz 3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19 4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/38/39/40/41/66 5G support Yes

93 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 89.8 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2021 Release date January 2021 Launch price ~ 413 USD SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Find X3 Lite may differ by country or region