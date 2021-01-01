Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Find X3 Lite: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Find X3 Lite

Oppo Find X3 Lite
Display
79
Performance
63
Battery
78
Camera
66
NanoReview score
71
Category Mid-range
Announced March 2021
Release date January 2021
Launch price ~ 413 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Find X3 Lite
79

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 410 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1%
Display features - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100%
PWM 367 Hz
Response time 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
564 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
60

Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.1%
63

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Find X3 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620
GPU clock 750 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
605
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1804
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
326704
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM ColorOS 11.1
OS size 18.7 GB
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh
Charge power 65 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:35 hr
66

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Find X3 Lite
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/7.73" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
82

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 24
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz
3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/38/39/40/41/66
5G support Yes
93

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
89.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced March 2021
Release date January 2021
Launch price ~ 413 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Find X3 Lite may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

1. Oppo Find X2 vs Oppo Find X3 Lite
2. Oppo Find X2 Pro vs Oppo Find X3 Lite
3. Oppo Find X2 Lite vs Oppo Find X3 Lite
4. Oppo Find X2 Neo vs Oppo Find X3 Lite

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish