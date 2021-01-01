Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo K3: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo K3

Oppo K3
Display
68
Performance
43
Battery
74
Camera
55
NanoReview score
60
Category Mid-range
Announced May 2019
Release date June 2019
Launch price ~ 225 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo K3
68

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
48

Design and build

Height 161.2 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.7%
43

Performance

All specs and test Oppo K3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616
GPU clock 500 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1548
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5672
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
399
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1583
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
154552
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
177272
AnTuTu 8 Results - 271st place
54

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Color OS 7
74

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3765 mAh
Charge power 20 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr
55

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Oppo K3
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
77

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 15
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1700, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2019
Release date June 2019
Launch price ~ 225 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo K3 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (16 votes)

Competitors

1. Oppo K3 or Realme X
2. Oppo K3 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. Oppo K3 or A9 (2020)
4. Oppo K3 or Realme X2
5. Oppo K3 or Oppo F11
6. Oppo K3 or Xiaomi Poco X2

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish