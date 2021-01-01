Oppo K3 Display 68 Performance 43 Battery 74 Camera 55 NanoReview score 60 Category Mid-range Announced May 2019 Release date June 2019 Launch price ~ 225 USD

68 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 396 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% Display features - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

48 Design and build Height 161.2 mm (6.35 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 84.7%

43 Performance All specs and test Oppo K3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75) Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 616 GPU clock 500 MHz FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1548 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5672 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 399 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1583 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 154552 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 177272 AnTuTu 8 Results - 271st place

54 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM Color OS 7

74 Battery Specifications Capacity 3765 mAh Charge power 20 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:30 hr

55 Camera Specs and camera test of the Oppo K3 Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

77 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 15 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1700, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

