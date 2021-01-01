Oppo K5
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2019
|Release date
|December 2019
|Launch price
|~ 287 USD
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
428 nits
Design and build
|Height
|158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.7%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|575 MHz
|FLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2533
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6722
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
538
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1763
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
232612
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
274833
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|ColorOS 7
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (67% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|2G network
|GSM 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 / 700 / 850 / 900 / 1700/2100 / 1800 / 2100
|3G network
|UMTS 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700/2100 / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 / 700 / 850 / 900 / 1700/2100 / 1800 / 2100
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|SAR (head)
|0.768 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.01 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo K5 may differ by country or region