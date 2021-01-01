Oppo K5 Display 67 Performance 56 Battery 80 Camera 75 NanoReview score 68 Category Mid-range Announced October 2019 Release date December 2019 Launch price ~ 287 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo K5

67 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 402 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 428 nits

50 Design and build Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 84.7%

56 Performance All specs and test Oppo K5 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 GPU clock 575 MHz FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2533 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 6722 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 538 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1763 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 232612 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 274833 AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking - 174th place

54 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM ColorOS 7

80 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (67% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:10 hr

75 Camera Specs and camera test of the Oppo K5 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

77 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 15 2G network GSM 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 / 700 / 850 / 900 / 1700/2100 / 1800 / 2100 3G network UMTS 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700/2100 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 / 700 / 850 / 900 / 1700/2100 / 1800 / 2100 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced October 2019 Release date December 2019 Launch price ~ 287 USD SAR (head) 0.768 W/kg SAR (body) 1.01 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Oppo K5 may differ by country or region