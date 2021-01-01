Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme 1: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme 1

Oppo Realme 1
Display
58
Performance
38
Battery
62
Camera
42
NanoReview score
49
Category Mid-range
Announced May 2018
Release date May 2018
Launch price ~ 112 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme 1
58

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9
PPI 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 79.2%
Max. Brightness
423 nits
43

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Red
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
79.2%
38

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme 1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P60
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 800 MHz
FLOPS ~86 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1520
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5743
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
293
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1407
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
98733
46

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM ColorOS 5.2
62

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3410 mAh
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:13 hr
Talk (3G)
26:07 hr
42

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme 1
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
52

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
5G support No
67

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
89 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.561 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.422 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme 1 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (4 votes)

