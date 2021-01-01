Oppo Realme 1 Display 58 Performance 38 Battery 62 Camera 42 NanoReview score 49 Category Mid-range Announced May 2018 Release date May 2018 Launch price ~ 112 USD

58 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels Aspect ratio 18:9 PPI 402 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 79.2% Max. Brightness 423 nits

43 Design and build Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Red Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 79.2%

38 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme 1 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P60 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 GPU clock 800 MHz FLOPS ~86 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1800 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1520 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5743 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 293 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1407 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 98733

46 Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) ROM ColorOS 5.2

62 Battery Specifications Capacity 3410 mAh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 14:15 hr Watching videos (Player) 10:13 hr Talk (3G) 26:07 hr

42 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme 1 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

52 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500 5G support No

67 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 89 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2018 Release date May 2018 Launch price ~ 112 USD SAR (head) 0.561 W/kg SAR (body) 0.422 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass Box * -

