Oppo Realme 1
Display
58
Performance
38
Battery
62
Camera
42
NanoReview score
49
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2018
|Release date
|May 2018
|Launch price
|~ 112 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme 1
58
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|79.2%
Max. Brightness
423 nits
43
Design and build
|Height
|156.5 mm (6.16 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
Screen-to-body ratio
79.2%
38
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P60
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|FLOPS
|~86 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1800 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|32, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1520
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5743
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
293
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1407
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
98733
46
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|ColorOS 5.2
62
Battery
|Capacity
|3410 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:13 hr
Talk (3G)
26:07 hr
42
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
52
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
|5G support
|No
67
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
89 dB
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2018
|Release date
|May 2018
|Launch price
|~ 112 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.561 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.422 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme 1 may differ by country or region