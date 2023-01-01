Oppo Realme 10s
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2022
|Release date
|December 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme 10s
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85%
Design and build
|Height
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85%
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 810
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1933
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
400787
|CPU
|110898
|GPU
|92928
|Memory
|84357
|UX
|110085
|Total score
|400787
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|Realme UI 3.0
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 33 min)
|Full charging time
|1:16 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|27 mm
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|2G network
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
|3G network
|WCDMA Bands 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
|4G network
|LTE Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/19/20/28A/34/38/39/40/41
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2022
|Release date
|December 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme 10s may differ by country or region