Oppo Realme 10s Display 76 Performance 44 Battery 80 Camera 58 NanoReview score 65 Category Mid-range Announced December 2022 Release date December 2022

76 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 400 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Max rated brightness 400 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85%

54 Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 85%

44 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme 10s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 850 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 618 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1933 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 400787 CPU 110898 GPU 92928 Memory 84357 UX 110085 Total score 400787

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

57 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM Realme UI 3.0

80 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 33 min) Full charging time 1:16 hr

58 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme 10s Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G network WCDMA Bands 1/2/4/5/6/8/19 4G network LTE Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/19/20/28A/34/38/39/40/41 5G support Yes

57 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced December 2022 Release date December 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme 10s may differ by country or region