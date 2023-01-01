Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme 10s: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme 10s

Oppo Realme 10s
Display
76
Performance
44
Battery
80
Camera
58
NanoReview score
65
Category Mid-range
Announced December 2022
Release date December 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme 10s
76

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 400 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85%
54

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85%
44

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme 10s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 850 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1933
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
400787
CPU 110898
GPU 92928
Memory 84357
UX 110085
Total score 400787
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB
57

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM Realme UI 3.0
80

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 33 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr
58

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme 10s
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
79

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
3G network WCDMA Bands 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
4G network LTE Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/19/20/28A/34/38/39/40/41
5G support Yes
57

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme 10s may differ by country or region

