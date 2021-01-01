Oppo Realme 2 Display 51 Performance 26 Battery 78 Camera 45 NanoReview score 48 Category Budget Announced August 2018 Release date September 2018 Launch price ~ 125 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme 2

51 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.2 inches Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 PPI 271 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 81.2% Max. Brightness 408 nits

45 Design and build Height 156.2 mm (6.15 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 81.2%

26 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme 2 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Max. clock 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 506 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 783 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3843 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 74199

46 Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) ROM Color OS 5.1

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 4230 mAh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:45 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 16:04 hr Watching videos (Player) 14:08 hr Talk (3G) 47:50 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking - 17th place

45 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme 2 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

51 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500 5G support No

66 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 87 dB

Other Category Budget Announced August 2018 Release date September 2018 Launch price ~ 125 USD SAR (head) 0.305 W/kg SAR (body) 0.72 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme 2 may differ by country or region