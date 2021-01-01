Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme 2: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme 2

Oppo Realme 2
Display
51
Performance
26
Battery
78
Camera
45
NanoReview score
48
Category Budget
Announced August 2018
Release date September 2018
Launch price ~ 125 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme 2
51

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9
PPI 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.2%
Max. Brightness
408 nits
45

Design and build

Height 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
81.2%
26

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
783
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3843
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
74199
46

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM Color OS 5.1
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4230 mAh
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:08 hr
Talk (3G)
47:50 hr
45

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme 2
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
51

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
5G support No
66

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
87 dB

Other

Category Budget
Announced August 2018
Release date September 2018
Launch price ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.305 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.72 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme 2 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.9 of 5 points (10 votes)

