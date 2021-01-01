Oppo Realme 3
Display
53
Performance
35
Battery
74
Camera
50
NanoReview score
52
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2019
|Release date
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 112 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme 3
53
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.8%
Max. Brightness
385 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
46
Design and build
|Height
|156.1 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
81.8%
35
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P70
|Max. clock
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~255 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1491
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4916
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
305
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1463
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
132322
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
184889
AnTuTu 8 Ranking - 256th place
54
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Realme UI 1.0
|OS size
|14.4 GB
74
Battery
|Capacity
|4230 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:31 hr
Talk (3G)
37:03 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life - 58th place
50
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|90 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
55
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
|5G support
|No
63
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
81 dB
Other
|SAR (head)
|0.616 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.379 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme 3 may differ by country or region