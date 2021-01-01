Oppo Realme 3 Display 53 Performance 35 Battery 74 Camera 50 NanoReview score 52 Category Mid-range Announced March 2019 Release date March 2019 Launch price ~ 112 USD

53 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.2 inches Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% Max. Brightness 385 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

46 Design and build Height 156.1 mm (6.15 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 81.8%

35 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme 3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 Max. clock 2100 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 GPU clock 900 MHz FLOPS ~255 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1491 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 4916 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 305 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1463 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 132322 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 184889 AnTuTu 8 Ranking - 256th place

54 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM Realme UI 1.0 OS size 14.4 GB

74 Battery Specifications Capacity 4230 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 15:25 hr Watching videos (Player) 13:31 hr Talk (3G) 37:03 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life - 58th place

50 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme 3 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 90 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

55 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 13 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500 5G support No

63 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 81 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2019 Release date March 2019 Launch price ~ 112 USD SAR (head) 0.616 W/kg SAR (body) 1.379 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

