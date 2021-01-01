Oppo Realme 3 Pro Display 63 Performance 41 Battery 74 Camera 63 NanoReview score 59 Category Mid-range Announced April 2019 Release date April 2019 Launch price ~ 200 USD

63 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% Max. Brightness 503 nits

48 Design and build Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 83.7%

41 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme 3 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75) Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 616 GPU clock 500 MHz FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1456 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5774 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 398 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1513 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 155933 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 193385

54 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM ColorOS 7

74 Battery Specifications Capacity 4045 mAh Charge power 20 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 13:48 hr Watching videos (Player) 15:01 hr Talk (3G) 30:46 hr

63 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme 3 Pro Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 25 megapixels Image resolution 5760 x 4312 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

69 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500 5G support No

68 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 90 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2019 Release date April 2019 Launch price ~ 200 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

