Oppo Realme 3 Pro

Display
63
Performance
41
Battery
74
Camera
63
NanoReview score
59
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2019
Release date April 2019
Launch price ~ 200 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme 3 Pro
63

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7%
Max. Brightness
503 nits
48

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
83.7%
41

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme 3 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616
GPU clock 500 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1456
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5774
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
398
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1513
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
155933
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
193385
54

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7
74

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4045 mAh
Charge power 20 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:01 hr
Talk (3G)
30:46 hr
63

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme 3 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
69

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
5G support No
68

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
90 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced April 2019
Release date April 2019
Launch price ~ 200 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme 3 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (84 votes)

