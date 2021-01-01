Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme 5 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme 5 Pro

Oppo Realme 5 Pro
Display
64
Performance
45
Battery
76
Camera
69
NanoReview score
63
Category Mid-range
Announced August 2019
Release date September 2019
Launch price ~ 200 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme 5 Pro
64

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9%
Max. Brightness
509 nits
49

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
83.9%
45

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme 5 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 1 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616
GPU clock 550 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1908
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6019
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1449
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
181652
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
219433
54

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7
76

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4035 mAh
Charge power 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:52 hr
Talk (3G)
26:41 hr
69

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme 5 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC2375 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G support No
65

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced August 2019
Release date September 2019
Launch price ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme 5 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (132 votes)

Competitors

1. Oppo Realme 5 Pro and Huawei P30 Lite
2. Oppo Realme 5 Pro and Realme 3 Pro
3. Oppo Realme 5 Pro and Xiaomi Mi A3
4. Oppo Realme 5 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
5. Oppo Realme 5 Pro and Huawei Honor 9X
6. Oppo Realme 5 Pro and Realme 5
7. Oppo Realme 5 Pro and Realme XT
8. Oppo Realme 5 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
9. Oppo Realme 5 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A51
10. Oppo Realme 5 Pro and Huawei P40 Lite
11. Oppo Realme 5 Pro and Realme 6 Pro
12. Oppo Realme 5 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
13. Oppo Realme 5 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish