Oppo Realme 5 Pro
Display
64
Performance
45
Battery
76
Camera
69
NanoReview score
63
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2019
|Release date
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 200 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme 5 Pro
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.9%
Max. Brightness
509 nits
Design and build
|Height
|157 mm (6.18 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
83.9%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 616
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|FLOPS
|~310 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1908
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6019
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1449
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
181652
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
219433
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Rating - 211th place
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|ColorOS 7
Battery
|Capacity
|4035 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:52 hr
Talk (3G)
26:41 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking - 92nd place
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC2375 (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85 dB
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2019
|Release date
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 200 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.3 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.1 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme 5 Pro may differ by country or region