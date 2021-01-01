Oppo Realme 5i Display 58 Performance 39 Battery 79 Camera 59 NanoReview score 58 Category Mid-range Announced January 2020 Release date January 2020 Launch price ~ 125 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme 5i

58 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.52 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% Max. Brightness 494 nits

49 Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 83.2%

39 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme 5i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1511 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5401 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 306 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1333 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 131922 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 160453

54 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM ColorOS 7

79 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:30 hr

59 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme 5i Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 Exmor RS (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC2375 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3266 x 2450 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

69 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced January 2020 Release date January 2020 Launch price ~ 125 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme 5i may differ by country or region